Vale Race Mathews

We at Per Capita are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Race Mathews, a dear friend of Per Capita. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Iola and family.

Race was truly a giant of Australian politics. His contributions to public policy in this country have been enormous, and his wisdom, advice and experience are weaved into the fabric of Per Capita.

Race was a politician, an academic, an author and a reformer. He served at all three levels of government, including Croydon Shire Council, the Whitlam Government and the Victorian Cain and Kirner Governments. He was a stalwart of the Australian Fabian Society for over four decades.

His legislative reforms span education, Medicare, gun control, police, disaster management, the arts and child protection.

Race was driven by a passion for fairness and justice. He was a genuinely inclusive, intelligent, kind and welcoming man; the very best kind of politician that we have ever had in this country.

In Iola Mathews’ 2024 book ‘Race Mathews: A Life in Politics’, Race reflected on his final years, saying “Others will have to take up the fight now.” We at Per Capita will continue to carry to carry his commitment to equality, democracy and empowerment.

He will be greatly missed.