The Disruptors – Labor’s challenge, with Kos Samaras

August 21, 2024

Kos Samaras

Kosmos Samaras addressed our August John Cain Lunch on the electoral challenges facing the ALP due to the changing nature of Australia’s electoral demographics. Watch the recording of the event below.

Kos is one of Australia’s leading experts in political campaigns and polling. Kos specialises in compiling and interpreting research, statistical data and polling to provide a unique insight into the cause and effects of social and political issues impacting communities across Australia.

Often sought for expert commentary on polling data and its impact on all levels of politics, Kos has a keen understanding of the nature of political parties and government decision-making, drawn from more than 25 years of political experience with Victorian Labor, including as Deputy Campaign Director. This experience has also enabled him to develop an extensive knowledge on how governments and political parties function and what drives them.

