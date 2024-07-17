Rebuilding the Public Square, with Peter Lewis

The founder of Per Capita’s Centre of the Public Square initiative, Peter Lewis, discusses the “Civility Manifesto’, a framework for addressing the division at the heart of our broken politics.

The Civility Manifesto outlines how media, politics and the digital platforms have conspired to build a public discourse driven by conflict and anger, where truth and context are sidelined.

Peter outlines the work of the new Centre, including advocating to constrain the power of Big Tech, campaigning for privacy reform and investing in alternate models of civic engagement based on identifying points of connection and giving citizens real power.

Drawing on his work with the progressive research and strategy firm, Essential, Peter shares his work with Yes 23, the disability sector, renewable energy and the introduction of AI, to show how the tools to build a more collaborative politics already exist.

This event was recorded on 17 July 2024. Watch the recording below.

About Peter Lewis:

Peter is an owner and director of Essential, and the founder of Civility, a collaborative engagement platform for advocacy campaigns. For more than two decades he has worked with progressive organisations including unions, not-for-profits and responsible businesses to deliver social change. Peter is a regular columnist with the Guardian Australia, host of the Burning Platforms podcast, and the author of five books including Webtopia and The Public Square Project. Peter is also a member of the Per Capita Board and the convenor of Per Capita’s Centre of the Public Square.