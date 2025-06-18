Policy Hive: Climate Policy in Australia – Where to from here? With Gavan McFadzean

Policy Hive is Per Capita’s early career policy network for policy professionals, students and anyone interested in learning more about how they can influence policy and politics to build an Australia based on fairness, shared prosperity and social justice. (Long time policy wonks also welcome!)

On Wednesday 18 June 2025, we heard from Gavan McFadzean from Australian Conservation Foundation on climate policy. Watch the recording below.

Following graduating with a degree in Economics and Politics at Monash University, Gavan McFadzean has had a 30-year career in environmental and climate activism. During a 12-year stint at The Wilderness Society, Gavan ran the Victorian Branch, the Northen Australia Program and the National Forest Campaign. He’s also been Campaign Director for the Leader’s Office of the Australian Greens under Richard di Natale. He is a recipient of Wild Magazine’s Environmentalist of the Year Award, a board member for Climate Action Network Australia, and has represented the movement in international negotiations at three climate COPs, the World Heritage Committee and as Australian Committee to the International Union for Conservation and Nature (IUCN). He is currently Program Manager – Climate and Energy for the Australian Conservation Foundation.