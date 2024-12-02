Per Capita’s 2024 Impact Report

“This organisation is making a profound contribution to public policy in our country.”

The Hon Clare O’Neil MP, Minister for Housing and Homelessness

Per Capita’s research and relentless advocacy over many years has secured many progressive policy changes this year across tax, gender equality, industry policy, education, housing, responsible technology and progressive economics:

Stage 3 tax cuts

The government changed these to be fairer in January after our years of advocacy.

Super on parental leave

Superannuation will now be paid on government-funded parental leave. We have been calling for this since 2017.

Future Made in Australia

The government’s proposed industry policy closely aligns with recommendations from our Centre for New Industry around decarbonising and diversifying Australia’s industry.

Paid student placements

Social work students will now be paid for their mandatory 1000 placement hours following our report and advocacy.

Housing in the budget

As per our recommendation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers included a dedicated housing statement in the 2024-25 Federal Budget.

HECS-HELP loan indexation

We have long argued the need for student loan reform. These indexation changes will provide relief to graduates.

HECS-HELP repayments

We have also argued the need to raise the minimum repayment threshold for HECS-HELP loans, which the Albanese Government has now agreed to.

Responsible AI

Our Centre of the Public Square recommended a requirement for public service AI initiatives to name a specific person accountable. This has subsequently been adopted by the federal government.

ACCC resourcing

Our recommendation to increase resourcing for the ACCC to actively monitor pricing practices of supermarkets was adopted.