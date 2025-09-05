Multiculturalism in Australia: A Deliberate Success, Not an Accident

When Pauline Hanson declared in her infamous maiden speech in the 1990s, “I believe we are in danger of being swamped by Asians. They have their own culture and religion, form ghettos and do not assimilate,” it was a statement driven by fear and division. I remember the impact it had—not just on public discourse, but on the lived experience of Asian communities.

The response was not defiance, but caution. People stuck together for safety, retreating into familiar cultural spaces. Ironically, this reaction reinforced the very stereotype she invoked: communities appearing insular, not out of unwillingness to integrate, but out of a need for protection.

This past weekend offered a powerful contrast between two visions of Australia. On one hand, the Premier’s Multicultural Gala Dinner was a vibrant celebration of diversity. Hundreds of people from across ethnic communities came together to share meals, dance, and connect. The evening began with a moving Welcome to Country from Uncle Shane Charles, grounding the event in respect for First Nations people.

It was a reminder that the success of multiculturalism in Australia is not by accident—it is the result of decades of deliberate effort, relationship-building, and trust. It is a project built by communities, advocates, and policymakers who believed in a more inclusive society.

On the other hand, there was an anti-immigration march, where complex societal challenges—housing shortages, strained public services, rising crime—were blamed on migrants and those who look different. This kind of scapegoating is not only harmful, it’s dangerously simplistic. It ignores the structural causes of these issues and undermines the contributions migrants make to our economy, our communities, and our national identity.

At Per Capita, we have long championed fairness, shared prosperity, and social justice through evidence-based research. Yet, like many think tanks, we’ve historically lacked cultural diversity in our ranks—especially in leadership. That is slowly changing.

I recently stepped into the role of Executive Director, bringing with me a background in inclusive policy development and community engagement. This isn’t just a personal milestone—it reflects a broader shift in how we think about leadership and representation and how we shape public policy.

With 27.6% of Australians born overseas and nearly half having at least one parent born overseas, we are at a critical moment in time. Our policies must reflect the reality of our population. Inclusive policymaking is not just about representation—it’s about crafting solutions that work for everyone.

Whether it’s the cost of living, housing, the care economy, energy transition, or technological change, we must ensure that inequality is addressed at its roots, not an afterthought. That means listening to diverse voices, investing in community-led solutions, and rejecting fear-based narratives.

Multiculturalism in Australia is a success story—but it is a fragile one. It requires constant nurturing, especially in times of economic and social uncertainty. We must resist the temptation to divide. The future of our nation depends on our ability to see each other not as threats, but as partners in shaping a fairer, more inclusive society.

Dr Wesa Chau is Executive Director at Per Capita