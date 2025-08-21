John Cain Lunch (August): A Fair Day’s Work – With Sean Scalmer

The length of the working day and the challenges of work–life balance are pressing issues for many Australians, as well as lively matters of public controversy. While the winning of the eight-hour day is celebrated as a past industrial achievement, contemporary discussions of working hours often overlook its rich history.

Tracing 150 years of campaigns for rights and for the fair distribution of productivity gains, historian Sean Scalmer shows how these movements successfully reduced the length of the standard working week from 60 to 38 hours per week, and how economic, social and political shifts since the early 1980s have stalled this long-term progress. Today, industrial laws provide inadequate protection for excessive hours, and Australian women increasingly shoulder long hours of paid work with the bulk of unpaid domestic labour. This has produced a social crisis for all Australians, but is yet to inspire adequate political action.

As debate over our working lives intensifies amid ongoing political, economic and technological challenges, Scalmer’s labour of love on the history of work and play affords us a way to understand the past so we can win back our time—collectively.

Sean Scalmer is a Professor of History at the University of Melbourne. He is the author of seven books on labour and social movements, most recently: A Fair Day’s Work: the quest to win back time (Melbourne University Press, 2025). This book is based especially on his work as the Coral Thomas Fellow at the State Library of New South Wales, 2022-23.

Recorded August 20, 2025 at Graduate House, Melbourne University, on Naarm Land.