Inclusionary Zoning: Four principles for a targeted, consistent, and balanced policy

By Dr Kate Raynor and Lucas Lewit-Mendes

The Planning Amendment (Better Decisions Made Faster) Bill 2025 passed both houses of parliament last week. The amendment will streamline building approvals, including allowing low-risk building permits to be processed faster. Changes also include a provision that enables councils and state government to make the use or development of land conditional on the provision of an affordable housing contribution as long as:

the relevant planning scheme identifies a need for affordable housing and the application exceeds a dwelling number or development value threshold.

This is a promising change that lays the groundwork for inclusionary zoning (IZ) – a land use planning intervention that either mandates or incentivises the delivery of social or affordable housing or in-lieu financial contributions as part of market rate housing development. This is something local councils, industry leaders, social housing and homelessness experts and researchers have been calling for for years.1

With the correct policy settings, IZ has proven an extremely effective approach to delivering affordable housing. In England, inclusionary zoning delivered 27,400 affordable homes in 2023-2024, accounting for 44% of all affordable homes built in England that year.2 Over 110,000 affordable homes have been produced in the US through IZ programs.3

Despite this, IZ has experienced significant pushback from industry groups in Australia. A common criticism of IZ is that it could make some developments infeasible, reducing housing supply and/or increasing the cost of unsubsidised homes. A separate risk is that developers may avoid IZ requirements by prioritising development in places and building typologies that don’t require IZ. For example, in London, the number of 9-unit dwellings quadrupled the year after a 10-dwelling threshold for IZ was implemented.4

For this reason, the devil is in the detail of how IZ policy is implemented.

Implementing inclusionary zoning

IZ started in the US in the 1970s and rapidly spread to other jurisdictions. Policies vary substantially across jurisdictions.

IZ policy requires a series of decisions that must be embedded in planning schemes, including:

Whether it is voluntary (incentive-based) or mandatory. Most programs internationally are mandatory.

Most programs internationally are mandatory. The goal of IZ. The most common goal of IZ is to produce affordable rental housing for low-income or moderate-income earners. However, in Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden, and Norway), the primary goal is to achieve social mix – where people with varied socioeconomic status reside in the same local area. 5

The most common goal of IZ is to produce affordable rental housing for low-income or moderate-income earners. However, in Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden, and Norway), the primary goal is to achieve social mix – where people with varied socioeconomic status reside in the same local area. The threshold to trigger an IZ policy e.g. number of units or gross floor area. A study of 550 IZ programs in the US found that small projects below a certain threshold are often exempt, with most US programs only applying IZ to developments over 6 to 10 units (35% of programs), although the threshold can be as high as 50 units. 6

e.g. number of units or gross floor area. A study of 550 IZ programs in the US found that small projects below a certain threshold are often exempt, with most US programs only applying IZ to developments over 6 to 10 units (35% of programs), although the threshold can be as high as 50 units. The percentage of units or floor area required to be affordable or social housing.

The geographies it applies to, e.g. across an entire state, local government area, or only in particular development zones. IZ is often applied in areas where zone changes or public investment in infrastructure like train stations are expected to raise land values.

e.g. across an entire state, local government area, or only in particular development zones. IZ is often applied in areas where zone changes or public investment in infrastructure like train stations are expected to raise land values. The definition of affordable housing, including any means testing of residents, and whether affordable homes are for rent or purchase.

including any means testing of residents, and whether affordable homes are for rent or purchase. Incentives for developers, including increased density allowances or expedited planning approvals.

including increased density allowances or expedited planning approvals. Alternatives to providing affordable housing, such as financial payments in-lieu.

The table below summarises a (non-exhaustive) selection of different IZ schemes across Australia and globally:

Location, policy Mandatory /

incentivised Threshold Percentage of units required to be affordable Affordable definition Other incentives and alternatives South Australia, Affordable Housing Overlay 7 Mandatory 20 or more dwellings 15% of dwellings Affordable purchase price or sale to a community housing provider Developers also receive density

bonuses and a land tax concession Sydney, In-fill affordable housing, within Housing State Environmental Planning Policy 8 Incentivised – floor space and height bonuses N o threshold 10-15% of gross floor area Rent is affordable for very low to moderate income earners. Must be managed by community housing provider for 15 years. Bonuses are higher if affordable

housing percentage is higher ACT, Housing Supply and Land Release Program 9 NA – applies to

government land release NA 15% of land release must be allocated to affordable and social housing Below market rents or affordable for very low to moderate income earners, or an affordable purchase price NA London, The London Plan 10 Mandatory 10 or more dwellings 35 per cent (temporarily 20 per cent) 11 Below market rents, social rental housing, or shared equity ownership Payments in lieu contributions

may be used in limited circumstances Copenhagen, Danish Planning Act 12 Mandatory Applies to housing stock in new residential areas 25% of dwellings (of which one-third must be social housing) Below market rents (with a larger discount for social housing); no income test Affordable housing development

is co-funded by national and local government subsidies and loans US cities, various 13 Mixed; typically

mandatory Typically exempt below 6 to 10 units (35% of programs), followed by 5 or fewer units (27% of programs). Threshold can be as high as 50 units. Typically between 10% and 20% of units. Typically either for-sale or rentals, available to income-qualified households. Typically offer additional cost

offsets, such as density bonuses or expedited permitting. Most programs

offer alternatives to on-site affordable housing (~50% allow payments in lieu, ~40% allow off-site units, ~20% allow donated land).

Four principles for effective IZ policy

Victorian policymakers should consider the following four principles when IZ policy is being developed:

The same rules should apply across Victoria and should be prescribed in regulations. This creates policy certainty, avoids negotiation and delays 14 , and prevents land banking – where landowners withhold development until they can secure a better deal from local governments. It also stops developers just moving over to the next suburb to avoid a local IZ policy. Payments in lieu of affordable housing provision should be allowed, with all revenue allocated to a social housing fund. This ensures development can proceed even when affordable housing provision is infeasible, while still capturing additional social value. There should be a transition period between announcement of the regulations and the date of implementation . Economic theory suggests that the costs of IZ are mostly imposed on existing landowners, in the form of lower land prices. 15 A transition period gives developers time to build on land purchased at higher prices under pre-IZ regulations, so that existing development plans are not stalled. Ensure inclusionary zoning policy works to support broader planning and housing priorities in Victoria. IZ would provide an opportunity for Victoria to expand its activity centre program and upzoning policies designed to increase supply near transport and infrastructure 16 , while creating additional social value through affordable housing.

Finally, policymakers need to be aware that IZ will not supply housing for the most vulnerable cohorts in Australia on its own. Governments will always need to fund social housing directly, whether through the building of public housing or subsidies for community housing.

Momentum is building for IZ to be implemented in Victoria. Our four principles offer a framework to create a well-targeted, consistent, and balanced IZ policy.

