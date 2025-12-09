Inclusionary Zoning Cheat Sheet: Key Points to Email Your MP

Subject: Please support mandatory inclusionary zoning in Victoria

Dear [MP Name],

I’m writing to express my concern that the current planning reforms do not include any mechanism to secure affordable housing. Victoria urgently needs mandatory inclusionary zoning to ensure new developments contribute to addressing our housing crisis.

Why this matters

Victoria is planning huge housing growth, including 60 new Activity Centres, but none of this requires affordable housing .

. Voluntary agreements have produced almost no affordable homes since introduced.

since introduced. Developers, planners and councillors prefer mandatory inclusionary zoning because it gives certainty and consistency.

What inclusionary zoning is

A proven planning tool used worldwide that requires or incentivises developers to include affordable or social housing in new developments.

Evidence and support

Parliamentary inquiries in 2021, 2023 and 2025 all recommended or strongly supported mandatory inclusionary zoning.

all recommended or strongly supported mandatory inclusionary zoning. Major organisations support it, including Per Capita, McKell Institute, AHURI, VCOSS, CHIA Vic, M9 councils and the City of Melbourne.

Other states already do this: NSW: 10% affordable housing for extra height/density SA: 15% affordable housing in major developments ACT: Applies zoning requirements through land release UK Section 106: Delivered 26,000 affordable homes in 2021–22



What we need

A mandatory, enforceable mechanism in the Planning and Environment Act or planning overlays to ensure affordable housing is delivered as Melbourne grows.

in the Planning and Environment Act or planning overlays to ensure affordable housing is delivered as Melbourne grows. Clear targets and consistent rules—not voluntary negotiations that yield almost nothing.

Your action

Please advocate for the Government to add mandatory inclusionary zoning provisions to the current amendments before Parliament.

Thank you for your leadership on housing.

Kind regards,

[Your Name]

[Your Suburb]