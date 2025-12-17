Impact Report 2025

2025 was a year of many milestones and achievements for our small but mighty team.

In 2026 Per Capita plans to:

• Expand our team to enable us to work on more projects

• Expand our work on diversity to enhance social cohesion

• Ramp up our tax reform advocacy

• Explore new avenues in affordable housing, worker’s rights and safe technology

We’re a small team but we have influence where it counts – with our government

and policy makers. But we can’t do it without funding. Please consider making a

tax deductible donation to to help us to continue this work.

2025-EOY-Impact-Report