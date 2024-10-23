How the Federal Government represents you – The Way In

Representation matters. Diversity in Parliament is important as it helps ensure those in power pursue an agenda that addresses the various and unique needs of the many different groups that make up Australian society whether they’re from different generations, socioeconomic and ethnic groups, genders, and beyond.

When those in power come from or interact only with those from culturally or demographically hegemonic backgrounds, they risk losing touch with the people they’re supposed to represent resulting in a disconnect between representative and community.

This sentiment is important, especially at a time when people around the world are becoming distrustful of democratic institutions.