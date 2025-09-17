How Can Democracy Survive AI? With Peter Lewis

Policy Hive is Per Capita’s early career policy network for policy professionals, students and anyone interested in learning more about how they can influence policy and politics to build an Australia based on fairness, shared prosperity and social justice. (Long time policy wonks also welcome!)

On Wednesday 17 September 2025 we explored how democracy can survive the rise of AI across industry and politics, with Peter Lewis, convener of the Centre of the Public Square. He is also executive director of the progressive strategic communications agency Essential Media and the founder of the collaborative engagement platform Civility.

Watch the recording of the event below.