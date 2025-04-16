Gippsland’s Community-led New Energy Transformation, with Senator Jess Walsh

Gippsland has proudly powered Victoria for generations. Now it’s forging a new energy future, powered by abundant resources of offshore wind and community spirit. Senator Jess Walsh details her experience with Gippsland’s community driven energy shift, the critical role of government in making it happen, and how to cut through the nuclear noise to focus on real, sustainable solutions. Jess spoke at Per Capita’s monthly John Cain Lunch in April 2025. Watch the recording below.

Dr Jess Walsh is a proud Labor Senator who believes a well-paid, stable job is the foundation for a good life in this country. Jess serves as Chair of the Senate Economics Committee which covers the Treasury, Industry, Science and Resources portfolios. She believes the economy needs to work for all Australians, with a focus on prioritising women, uplifting regional communities, and safeguarding our most vulnerable. Jess has been a loud voice for workers throughout her career and wants workers – from care economy workers to manufacturers – to be given the pay, conditions, and respect they deserve. Before entering Federal Parliament, Jess was a researcher, campaigner, and union leader.