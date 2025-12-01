From Resistance to Reform with Prof Philip Mendes

In his new book “From Resistance to Reform: Case studies of long term social justice advocacy in Australia”, Prof Philip Mendes presents a comprehensive historical and political analysis of four policy areas where reform was achieved after many years of neglect.

– Young people transitioning from out-of-home care

– Medically supervised injecting facilities

– Social security payments for the unemployed, and

– Compulsory income management

For each of these policy areas, Mendes presents the long-term chronology of the public policy debates, the key arguments and evidence presented by researchers and advocacy groups in favour of policy reform, the strategies used by policy advocates, and the contrary arguments presented by governments and other bodies, as well as other factors which may have hindered or enabled policy change.

Arguing that governments should introduce policy development processes and networks that include active engagement with knowledge from domestic and global research studies, this is critical reading for scholars and policymakers internationally on the dynamics of policy initiatives, outcomes and reform.

Prof Mendes joined us at the November 2025 John Cain Lunch, to give a presentation on his latest book Resistance to Reform: Case Studies of Long-Term Social Justice Advocacy in Australia.