CTS Partners’ Submissions to the Economic Reform Roundtable

Following our 2025 Community Tax Summit, the federal government announced an Economic Reform Roundtable.

Per Capita and the organisations who partnered together for the Community Tax Summit each added their submissions to the Economic Reform Roundtable in the lead up to the event to help push for meaningful and effective tax reform.

The overwhelming consensus from the summit was that reform was needed. And while our opinions of how this could be achieved align in some places while differing in others, a robust discussion around this matter needs to be had.

We thank our partners for sharing their submissions with us.

Per Capita’s Submission to the Economic Reform Roundtable

The Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability’s Submissions

The Brotherhood of St. Laurence’s Submission

The Superpower Institute’s Submission

Prosper Australia’s Submission

Oxfam Australia Economic Reform Roundtable Submission