In an age of existential threats for Australia and the world, what does society need from companies and how should companies respond? Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has a leading role to play in answering these fundamental questions. Yet current Australian and international debate remains stuck in polarised positions on CSR and related topics, including environmental, social and governance considerations (ESG), and diversity, equity and inclusion factors (DEI) for businesses.

In this groundbreaking book, Professor Bryan Horrigan provides a roadmap for navigating the complexity of CSR and the current controversies surrounding it. How is the corporate landscape changing for Australia and the world on corporate diversity, climate disclosures, and social and environmental harms? Do Australian businesses, the professions advising them, and even universities all have social licences to operate? Should they all speak and act publicly on controversial social and environmental issues, or stay out of the arena of partisan politics altogether?

How far should corporate governance standards for ASX-listed companies go in addressing social, environmental and climate issues? Do Australian company directors face legal liability for mismanaging climate risk and disclosure, and what safeguards can protect them? And how does the Trump administration’s war on so-called ‘wokeness’ create ripple effects for corporate Australia, Australian politics and Australian universities?

In Corporate Social Responsibility in an Age of Existential Threats, Professor Horrigan brings a unique blend of academic, practical and policy expertise to his insightful and provocative discussion of these topics. This book is essential reading for those in the public, private, not-for-profit and university sectors whose work concerns business and corporations in society.

Bryan spoke at our March 2026 John Cain Lunch. Watch the recording below.