Community Tax Summit 2025
Per Capita and partners invite you to our Community Tax Summit 2025
Thursday 20 – Friday 21 February, 2025
Victorian Trades Hall Council, or online via livestream
Bringing together leading experts, community advocates, policy makers and the Australian people to kick off a big, national conversation about meaningful tax and transfer system reform
There is broad agreement among economists, social security experts, business leaders and the community sector that Australia’s tax and transfer system needs structural reform: to lift productivity, realise the benefits of a net zero economy, fund the essential social services and infrastructure upon which we all rely, and reduce inequality within and between generations
Yet we are told repeatedly that the restructure needed is “too politically difficult” to be attempted.
It wasn’t always like this, and it shouldn’t be. Governments are elected by the people to undertake the policy reforms needed to provide us with security and opportunity, and to ensure we all share fairly in Australia’s common wealth.
Shortly before handing down his first budget in October 2022, Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged that we need a “big conversation” about what kind of country we want to be, and how we can pay for it, but in the years since, attempts at even minor tax reform have been frustrated by vested interests.
We cannot continue this way. Our children and grandchildren deserve better.
Ahead of the 2025 federal election, Per Capita and partners will demonstrate that the community has the appetite for this “big conversation”, and show that a genuine, everything-on-the-table approach to tax and transfer reform is both needed and wanted in the next term of Parliament.
Join us to kick off the big conversation Australia desperately needs to have.
Ticket prices
In-person ticket: $150 + GST
In-person concession ticket: $125 + GST
(students and full aged pension)
Live-stream ticket: $20 + GST
(includes interactive contribution capability via Menti)
Free tickets are available for First Nations people, people with disabilities and the unwaged. Please email info@percapita.org.au
Keynote Speakers
Dr Ken Henry AC
Dr Katherine Trebeck
Prof Miranda Stewart
Other speakers and panellists will be announced shortly.
Program
Our program will be announced soon.
FAQs
Is the venue accessible?
Victorian Trades Hall has a DDA lift at the main entrance and all public areas are accessible via internal lifts. DDA compliant bathrooms are available on every floor. For more information please visit https://www.weareunion.org.au/venue_access. If you have specific access requirements or concerns, please email info@percapita.org.au
What concession ticket options are available?
Concession in-person tickets are $125 + GST (students or full aged pension concession)
Live stream tickets with interactive contribution capability are $20 + GST
Free tickets are available to First Nations people, people with disabilities and people who are unwaged. Please email info@percapita.org.au
How do I get to the venue?
BY CAR:
Street parking in the Carlton area is largely limited to 2 hours. The closest parking garages are:
- GreenCo Parking, 17-21 Cardigan St
- Wilson Parking, 501 Swanston St
- Secure Parking, 28 La Trobe St
BY TRAIN:
The nearest train station is Melbourne Central Station (550m / 9 minutes walk)
BY TRAM:
- Routes 1, 3, 5, 6, 16, 64, 67, 72: Alight at stop 7 RMIT University / Swanston Street: (6 mins walk)
- Routes 30 and 35: Alight at stop 8 Exhibition St / La Trobe St
BY BUS:
- 200 and 207: Towards Bulleen or Doncaster, alight at Old Melbourne Gaol / Russell St stop (4 mins walk). Towards City alight at Trades Hall/Lygon St.
- 250, 251 and 402: Towards La Trobe University, Northland or Footscray, alight at Victoria St / Rathdowne St. (7 mins walk)
- 302, 303, 304, 304, 309, 318, 350, 905, 907, 908: Towards city – alight at Exhibition St / Lonsdale St (9 mins walk). Towards suburbs – alight at Swanston St / Lonsdale St (10 mins walk).
Please note that we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the above information or availability of service and recommend researching the most suitable options for your journey close to the date of the event.
Can journalists / media attend?
Yes, please email info@percapita.org.au to confirm your attendance
What is the Menti app for interactive contributions?
Both in-person attendees and live stream attendees will be able to access our Mentimeter platform by scanning a QR code with their phone. Mentimeter allows you to share your thoughts in polls and surveys that will be collated and analysed after the summit. It also allows those watching via live stream to submit questions to speakers and panellists during the event.