Community Tax Summit 2025

There is broad agreement among economists, social security experts, business leaders and the community sector that Australia’s tax and transfer system needs structural reform: to lift productivity, realise the benefits of a net zero economy, fund the essential social services and infrastructure upon which we all rely, and reduce inequality within and between generations

Yet we are told repeatedly that the restructure needed is “too politically difficult” to be attempted.

It wasn’t always like this, and it shouldn’t be. Governments are elected by the people to undertake the policy reforms needed to provide us with security and opportunity, and to ensure we all share fairly in Australia’s common wealth.

Shortly before handing down his first budget in October 2022, Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged that we need a “big conversation” about what kind of country we want to be, and how we can pay for it, but in the years since, attempts at even minor tax reform have been frustrated by vested interests.

We cannot continue this way. Our children and grandchildren deserve better.

Ahead of the 2025 federal election, Per Capita and partners will demonstrate that the community has the appetite for this “big conversation”, and show that a genuine, everything-on-the-table approach to tax and transfer reform is both needed and wanted in the next term of Parliament.

Join us to kick off the big conversation Australia desperately needs to have.