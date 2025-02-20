Search

Social Infrastructure, Care and Services

February 20, 2025

Recorded on the 20th of February as part of Per Capita’s Community Tax Summit, Dr Angela Jackson, CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly, Professor Fran Baum AO speak on the importance of social infrastructure, care, and service industries and how they have been overlooked and neglected for too long. Recorded at Solidarity Hall at Victorian Trades Hall, Melbourne.

The Community Tax Summit bought together Australian NFPs, Think Tanks, Advocacy Groups and more to kick off a “big conversation” about Australia’s tax and transfer system.

There our panels of experts and those with lived experience demonstrated that there is an genuine appetite for tax and transfer reform, which is both needed and wanted in the next term of Parliament.

Connect with
Per Capita
Instagram

Contact Per Capita:
PO Box 33, Clifton Hill
Victoria, 3068
Phone: 03 7009 4905
Email: info@percapita.org.au

For media enquiries please contact:
media@percapita.org.au
or 03 7009 4905

  • Disclaimer
  • Privacy
  • Data use policy
  • DCMA notice
  • Terms of use
  • Content usage policy

Our office is located on Wurundjeri land that was stolen and never ceded. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging, and acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of lands across Australia, their Elders, Ancestors, cultures and heritage. We strongly support the Uluru Statement from the Heart.