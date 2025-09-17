Catch and Kill: The Politics of Power, with Joel Deane

Power is the only measure of a politician that matters. How they win power. How they wield power. How they lose power. This new edition of an Australian classic features a new introduction by the author taking into account the latest developments in Australian politics.

Catch and Kill is an inside account of the beguiling and nomadic nature of that unholy trinity of politics. Taking us into the inner sanctum of state and national politics, Joel Deane investigates how four friends – Steve Bracks, John Brumby, John Thwaites and Rob Hulls – beat the factions, won office in Victoria, achieved progressive reforms, then tried to hijack Canberra. ‘We were’, Bracks says, ‘a government that could catch and kill its own’.

Drawing on dozens of interviews with key figures, Deane provides a candid insight into the triumphs and failures of the Bracks-Brumby government, as well as those of its federal and state counterparts. He also shines a light on the personalities behind these decisions – their ambitions, their passions and their disappointments.

Joel Deane joined us for our September 2025 John Cain Lunch to discuss the new edition of his book “Catch and Kill: The Politics of Power.” Watch the recording below.

Joel Deane is a poet, novelist, journalist, and former speechwriter to Victorian Premiers Steve Bracks and John Brumby. He is the author of Catch and Kill: The Politics of Power, three novels, Judas Boys, The Norseman’s Song and Another; and three collections of poetry, Year of the Wasp, Magisterium, and Subterranean Radio Songs.