The Federal Budget, with Daniel Mulino

May 22, 2024

Dr Daniel Mulino, MP

Member for Fraser and Chair of the House Economics Committee

Reflections on the 2024-25 Federal Budget, and directions for Australia’s future

Chair of the House Economics Committee, Daniel Mulino joined us for our May John Cain Lunch to unpack the 2024-25 federal budget. Watch the recording below.

Dr Daniel Mulino was elected as the Member for Fraser in the Australian Parliament at the 2019 Federal Election. He is an economist by training, with a PhD from Yale University. He has lectured at Monash University and worked at both the World Bank and the United States Federal Reserve.

Before entering the Australian Parliament, Daniel served the Victorian community as a member of the Victorian Parliament. He was Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasurer between 2014 and the 2018.

 

Our office is located on Wurundjeri land that was stolen and never ceded. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging, and acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of lands across Australia, their Elders, Ancestors, cultures and heritage. We strongly support the Uluru Statement from the Heart.