Webinar Series: What caused Australia’s housing crisis – and how we might fix it. – Alan Kohler

December 5, 2023

Alan Kohler

ABC Finance Presenter, and author of The Great Divide: Australia's housing mess and how to fix it

The escalation in house prices is a pain that has altered Australian society; it has increased inequality and profoundly changed the relationship between generations – between those who have a house and those who don’t. It has caused a rental crisis, a dearth of public housing and a mortgage crunch.

Things went seriously wrong at the start of the twenty-first century, when there was a huge and permanent rise in the price of housing. In this crisp, clarifying and forward-looking essay “What caused Australia’s housing crisis – and how we might fix it”, Alan Kohler tells the story of how we got into this mess – and how we might get out of it.

 

Recorded on the 5th of December 2023, hosted by Per Capita’s Emma Dawson and Matt Lloyd-Cape.

Our office is located on Wurundjeri land that was stolen and never ceded. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging, and acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of lands across Australia, their Elders, Ancestors, cultures and heritage. We strongly support the Uluru Statement from the Heart.