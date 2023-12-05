Webinar Series: What caused Australia’s housing crisis – and how we might fix it. – Alan Kohler

The escalation in house prices is a pain that has altered Australian society; it has increased inequality and profoundly changed the relationship between generations – between those who have a house and those who don’t. It has caused a rental crisis, a dearth of public housing and a mortgage crunch.

Things went seriously wrong at the start of the twenty-first century, when there was a huge and permanent rise in the price of housing. In this crisp, clarifying and forward-looking essay “What caused Australia’s housing crisis – and how we might fix it”, Alan Kohler tells the story of how we got into this mess – and how we might get out of it.

Recorded on the 5th of December 2023, hosted by Per Capita’s Emma Dawson and Matt Lloyd-Cape.