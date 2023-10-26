Per Capita Statement on the Voice Referendum Result

Per Capita was disappointed by the result of the recent referendum on the Voice to Parliament.

To the First Peoples of this country, we mourn with you.

The Voice was conceived by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart at the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in 2017. It was hoped to be the first step towards real change and reconciliation for our country.

We will continue to advocate for First Nations justice, guided by the wishes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as they determine a new direction for their path forward. We continue to long for and work for a more equitable Australia.

Always was. Always will be.

