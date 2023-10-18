Trump’s Australia, with Bruce Wolpe

Trump (or a Trumpist) could well win the 2024 US presidential election, and if he does, American democracy as we have known it will probably come to an end. Australia’s best-informed commentator on US politics sends a chilling warning about the implications for Australia.

What if Trump (or a Trump-like candidate) becomes US president in 2024?

Leading expert and US and Australian politics insider Bruce Wolpe reveals the many ways in which Australia was damaged by Donald Trump’s presidency. Seeping into Australia from above and below, Trumpism contaminated public debate, emboldened local political and religious extremists, diminished Australia’s economy and international relations—and much more.

Wolpe predicts America’s democracy won’t survive a second Trump term. The implications for the world and for Australia are shocking. He explains how Australia can draw on its strengths to protect its democracy, economy and society from Trumpism, and where Australia is vulnerable and needs to build guardrails. He warns Australia might also face an existential question about ties with its most important ally.

Bruce Wolpe is a Senior Fellow (non-resident) at the United States Studies Centre. Bruce is a regular contributor on US politics across media platforms in Australia. In recent years, Bruce has worked with the Democrats in Congress during President Barack Obama’s first term, and on the staff of Prime Minister Julia Gillard. He has also served as the former PM’s chief of staff. From 1998-2009, Bruce was a senior executive at Fairfax Media in Sydney.

Bruce is author of Trump’s Australia, an examination of Donald Trump’s possible return to the presidency and the issues presented to Australia (Allen & Unwin, 2023), The Committee, a study of President Obama’s legislative agenda in Congress (University of Michigan Press, 2018, 2d Edition September 2021) and Lobbying Congress: How The System Works (Congressional Quarterly Books, 1990, 1996).

Bruce Wolpe spoke at our monthly John Cain Lunch in October 2023 on his book, Trump’s Australia. Watch the recording above.