In 2017 First Nations delegates gathered at Uluru and issued a Statement from the Heart, calling for Voice, Treaty and Truth.

We at Per Capita believe, as Professor Marcia Langton put it, that people’s lives improve when they get a say.

We therefore unreservedly support a Yes vote in the coming Referendum for a First Nations’ Voice to Parliament to be enshrined in the Constitution.

Please join us in supporting this call for justice from the nation’s Heart.

