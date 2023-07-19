A More Competitive Labor Party, with Andrew Leigh MP

Although most members of the Labor Party are not in a faction, they dominate the party more than ever before. Factions provide stability, yet risk curtailing debate and reducing the scope for regular members to become involved. For Australia’s oldest political party to thrive, it is important to consider the role that factions play today, and how they will evolve in the future.

Andrew Leigh is the Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities, Treasury and Employment, and Federal Member for Fenner in the ACT. Prior to being elected in 2010, Andrew was a professor of economics at the Australian National University. He holds a PhD in Public Policy from Harvard, having graduated from the University of Sydney with first class honours in Arts and Law. Andrew is a past recipient of the Economic Society of Australia’s Young Economist Award and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Social Sciences.

Andrew addressed Per Capita’s monthly John Cain Lunch event on 19 July 2023. Watch the recording below.