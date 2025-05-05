A Future of Bold Reform

Australians have decisively given the Labor government a second term, emphatically demonstrating that they want a future of action defined by equality, fairness, social justice and evidence-based policy.

In their first term, Labor achieved a lot: reforming the stage three tax cuts, introducing tax evasion laws for multi-national corporations, investing more in social housing than any federal government in 30 years, criminalising wage theft, fixing a broken industrial relations system to get wages moving again, record investment in Medicare, revising HECS/HELP indexation, creating the Future Made in Australia plan, and much more.

Having been handed a second term, Labor must view this resounding victory as a mandate for bold reform: to tackle the housing crisis head on, to spearhead meaningful action on climate change, to reorient the economic future of Australia’s younger generations, and to restore Australia as the land of the Fair Go

Public sentiment shows increasing frustration with tinkering around the edges of policy change. Australians have demonstrated they believe a majority Labor government is our best chance to secure the bold reforms we want and need both now and for generations to come. They have sent a clear message: enough with bickering and blockages, enough with politics of division and distraction – it’s time to get things done.

Per Capita will hold Labor to account to see this mandate fulfilled, under the leadership of newly appointed Acting Executive Director, Sarah McKenzie.

Per Capita’s research and advocacy on housing, tax reform, the care economy, the post-carbon economy, the NDIS, technology and worker’s rights have strongly influenced Labor policy and legislation in their first term. We will continue our evidence-based policy research to build an Australia focused on fairness, shared prosperity and social justice.

