2024 Progressive Summer Reading List

As the days get longer and the nights warmer, find yourself a cool place to lounge back and immerse yourself in some of the books we have picked out for our annual progressive summer reading list.

Here are our favourite books from 2024 to keep you entertained over the summer.

Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson deliver a bold reinterpretation of economics and history that will fundamentally change how you see the world.

Kate Raynor, our new Director for the Centre of Equitable Housing recommends this powerful book from Aboriginal lawyer, writer and filmmaker Larissa Behrendt, which explores the story of Eliza Fraser and how Aboriginal people – and indigenous people of other countries – have been portrayed in colonisers’ stories.

Originally published in 2016, Finding Eliza was re-published in 2024 as part of UQP’s First Nations Classics Series.

Josh Bornstein asks how our major corporations have come to exercise repressive control over the lives of their employees, and explores what can be done to repair the greatest threat to democracy – the out-of-control corporation.

From an experienced financial journalist, Women Money Power is the story of how women have fought for financial freedom, and the social and political hurdles that have kept them from equality.

Will Hutton’s passionate book shows how the right and left have gone wrong over the course of the last century – and how we can remake a better Britain.

From the agricultural revolution to the warming of our planet, Andrew Leigh tells the story of economics that ranges across centuries and continents, highlighting the diversity of the discipline.

Award-winning journalist and writer Rick Morton’s latest work explores how Robodebt came to be and the catastrophic outcomes from this failure of public administration.

Both Emma Dawson and Margaret McKenzie recommend this gripping read.

Economist and Professor at the University of Queensland, John Quiggan’s latest work explores Australian economic policy from the mid-1980s to the present day and concludes with some suggestions for the way forward, after neoliberalism.

Journalist Angela Saini explores the roots of what we call patriarchy, uncovering a complex history of how it first became embedded in societies and spread across the globe from prehistory into the present.

Plurality: The Future of Collaborative Technology and Democracy

Recommended by our convener for the Centre of the Public Square, Peter Lewis, Plurality details how Audrey Tang, the first and former Minister of Digital Affairs of Taiwan, and her collaborators, including Glen Weyl, founder of RadicalxChange Foundation, built a digital democracy, using open government technology and digital tools.

