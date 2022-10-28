28 Oct, 2022 Joint Think Tank Budget Analysis Webinar
A Zoom webinar analysis of the first Albanese Government budget from the heads of four progressive think tanks, with Daniel Mulino, MP, Chair of the House Economics Committee.
Panellists:
Daniel Mulino, MP, Chair of the House Economics Committee
Michael Buckland, CEO, The McKell Institute
Emma Dawson, Executive Director, Per Capita
David Epstein, Executive Director, Chifley Research Centre
Nick Dyrenfurth, Executive Director, John Curtin Research Centre
Webinar was recorded on 28 October, 2022.