The Centre for New Industry, with Shirley Jackson

Per Capita has recently launched the Centre for New Industry, a research centre to propose policy solutions that support a mission-oriented approach to industrial policy, and advocate for economic diversification, decarbonisation and democratisation. The Centre will build a vision of the future that provides greater employment opportunities for workers and their families, greater stability and security for regional communities, and better equips Australia to respond and adapt to economic and industrial change.

Australia cannot rely on top-down solutions to economic development, but must work with community, workers and firms to create long lasting, sustainable economic growth. Our unique country, with a vast land mass and low population density, requires unique economic solutions to the challenges we face as a nation. The Centre will support the development of these solutions by producing detailed yet accessible research that is grounded in the experiences of people and place to explore the skills formation and industry policy requirements for successful shift to a zero carbon, full employment economy.

Centre Director Shirley Jackson spoke about the new Centre at Per Capita’s monthly John Cain Luncheon on 21 September, 2022.