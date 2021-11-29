Easy Lies and Influence

In Australia, corruption spends public funds in pursuit of power, rewards favour, and strips support from worthy programs. It silences journalists and those charged with upholding standards of integrity by depriving them of funding. Corruption rewards loyalty through appointments to office and by preferencing those within the favoured network ahead of others of equal or greater talent.

In her book Easy Lies & Influence, Fiona McLeod, a practising Senior Counsel and Chair of the Accountability Round Table, tells us what corruption can do, and why it’s imperative that we address it.

In this webinar Fiona joins Per Capita’s Emma Dawson to discuss her recent book.

Webinar recorded on 29 November 2021.