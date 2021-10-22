COP26: Australian Diplomacy and Labor’s Alternative Vision

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 31 October – 12 November 2021. This conference incorporates the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Australia’s Federal Government continues to demonstrate a lack of commitment to tackling climate change that is embarrassing on the world stage. Per Capita’s Shirley Jackson chats with Peter Khalil about Labor’s alternative vision for Australia’s role in tackling climate change.