An Ambitious Australia: Post-Pandemic Priorities for a Stronger Economy and Fairer Nation

COVID-19 has highlighted social inequality and weaknesses in our economy. What should Australia’s priorities be as we recover from the pandemic?

Per Capita’s Emma Dawson spoke with Hon Dr Andrew Leigh MP about the Labor Party’s vision for a stronger economy and fairer nation, with topics including education, startups, renewables, work/life balance and trust.