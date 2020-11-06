The true value of public housing

What has COVID-19 taught us about the value and importance of our homes? And how can we ensure everyone in Australia has access to safe and secure homes?

Join Per Capita’s Abigail Lewis for an interactive discussion with a panel of public housing experts.

Peter Khalil is the Federal Labor Member for Wills. Prior to his election, Peter was a Victorian Multicultural Commissioner promoting our cultural diversity. Peter is the son of migrant parents and grew up in an inner city housing commission in Melbourne.

Margaret Guthrie is the Chair of the Victorian Public Tenants Association (VPTA) and has lived in public housing for around 18 years. She is vocal in her strong support for public housing, seeing it as providing stability and improving people’s circumstances; allowing them to make contributions and achieve their goals.

Kate Colvin is national spokesperson for the housing and homelessness campaign Everybody’s Home. Everybody’s Home launched in 2018 to campaign for a fairer housing system in Australia. Kate is also Deputy CEO of the Council to Homeless Persons, the peak body for the homelessness sector in Victoria.